Jennifer AKAI

-
Alexandre Vauthier
- Raw-Materials Buyer Assistant/Collection Manager Assistant
Courcouronnes
2016 - maintenant
- Sourcing fabrics and trims, looking for the best supply sources in accordance with company objectives
- Tracking dyes and special treatments performed on fabrics
- Preparation and launch of prototypes for the collection with craftsmen and our workshop
- Purchase of fabric and materials necessary for product manufacture
- Establishment and updating of the workshop general need for trims and fabrics.
- Managing transmission and reception of information , sending color range to suppliers
- Participation to the organization of the Haute Couture fashion show AW17 (fitting, dressing models during the show)
- Launching Haute Couture products working with prestigious Ateliers d’Art like: Maison Lesage , Lemarié .
-
FAITH CONNEXION
- Assistante Achat Matières
PARIS
2015 - 2016
Achat matières (coupé cousu, fourrure, peaux) en respectant l’identité de la marque en collaboration avec l’équipe de style.
Suivi de l’achat, et développements des tissus nécessaires à l’élaboration des prototypes de la collection.
Anticipation et veille des besoins tissus pour le bon fonctionnement de l’élaboration des collections.
Suivi des teintures et des traitements spéciaux réalisés sur les tissus
Relance et suivi des livraisons d’échantillons et réception des coupes type pour les prototypes.
-
C17
- Assistante Commerciale
2014 - 2014