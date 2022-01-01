Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jennifer BRUNNER
Ajouter
Jennifer BRUNNER
NANCY
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Nancy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pharmacie
- Pharmacien
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Henry Poincaré Faculté De Pharmacie (Nancy)
Nancy
2005 - 2012
Réseau
Aurelie ESCARO
Cédric BRUNNER
Grégory SCHULER
Marion EVRARD
Rose DUBOIS RAVEL