Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jénnifer CLARENNE
Ajouter
Jénnifer CLARENNE
GODINNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
spw
- Comptable
2011 - maintenant
Formations
IESN (Namur)
Namur
2000 - 2004
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel