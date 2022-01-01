Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jennifer CONTENT
Ajouter
Jennifer CONTENT
SAINT DENIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Denis
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Saint gobain recherche
- Technicienne de recherche
2009 - maintenant
Clariant
- Technicienne en chimie analytique
Muttenz
2008 - 2009
Formations
IUT Orsay (Orsay)
Orsay
2008 - 2009
Licence en chimie analytique
IUT
Orsay
2006 - 2008
chimie
Réseau
Benjamin LANOUGUÈRE
Bertrand AVELINE
Jean-François PERSONNE
Joël HAYE
Maria DIAS
Matthieu SCHWARTZ
Samuel PIERRE
Sandra BURET
Thierry BROCAIL