Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jennifer DARBON
Ajouter
Jennifer DARBON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe PREVOIR
- Conseillère commerciale
2002 - 2019
Formations
Idrac Lyon
Lyon
1999 - 2001
BTS
Institut Alexis Carrel
Lyon
1997 - 1999
BAC PRO
Institut Alexis Carrel
Lyon
1995 - 1997
CAP/BEP
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel