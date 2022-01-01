Menu

Jennifer GOMEZ

TOULOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cabinet Berteigne - Avocat

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Toulouse 1 Capitole (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2013 - 2018