Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jennifer GOZO
Ajouter
Jennifer GOZO
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Bagnolet
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Canal TP
- Développeur front end
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Neoma Interactive
- Développeur intégrateur Web
2008 - 2012
Formations
IESA
Paris
2007 - 2010
Développeur
Lycée Voillaume (Aulnay Sous Bois)
Aulnay Sous Bois
2004 - 2007
Informatique
Réseau
Benoit FERRIERE
Christophe CLOUZEAU
Farid ARAB
Flavie GOURDET
Laurence MARTIN
Nidavone SIAKHASONE
Pierig CATTIN-VIDAL
Raphael LINOSSIER
Aurior (Paris)
Sandrine FOUGÈRE