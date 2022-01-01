Retail
Jennifer GRANDMAIRE
Jennifer GRANDMAIRE
Levallois-Perret
Entreprises
PIGIER
- Conseillère en formation
Levallois-Perret
2015 - maintenant
meilleurtaux.com
- Conseillère financière
Paris
2014 - 2015
A LA RIBAMBELLE
- Gérante
2013 - 2014
ISO - Institut Supérieur d'Optique
- Responsable de formation
2006 - 2013
Formations
Pigier (Nancy)
Nancy
2000 - 2002