Jennifer HARVEY SALLIN

My work is all about supporting gifted people on the path to self-actualization. Gifted people are endlessly curious and thrive on challenge, change, opportunity, learning, creativity, and growth. Since they have often felt a bit or rather “unusual” and have struggled to find support at their level of intensity and drive, I meet them where they are and coach them toward excellence and enlightened living and working.
As a coach, I partner with “unconventional” and highly creative entrepreneurs and leaders to design fittingly unconventional businesses, careers and life paths founded on their highest values and self-expression.
As a mentor, I guide other professionals and coaches who are dedicated to supporting the gifted.
As a connector, I am creatingArray to support gifted people throughout the world in connecting with each other.
I live with my husband in Fribourg, Switzerland, and coach locally in person and virtually by Skype (in English, Italian and French).
To learn more, visit:Array
Mes compétences :
Business
Business Coaching
Coach
Coaching
Coaching personal
Counselor
Healing
Life coaching
méditation
MENTOR
personal coaching
Psychologue
Spiritual
