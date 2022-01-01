Menu

Jennifer JAMBON

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Créativité
Luxe
Parfum
Voyages

Entreprises

  • Molton Brown - Principal Perfumer

    2009 - maintenant

  • Cramer - Junior Perfumer

    2006 - 2008 Fine Fragrance Creation, Reformulation, GC-MS analysis for household and fine fragrances for the Latin American market. Training of Chilean and Brazilian perfumers. Presentation of creations to clients.

    Winner of the 2008 International Creative Perfumer, awarded by the French Society of Perfumers

  • IFF France - Laboratory assistant

    2002 - 2002 Laboratory work in modification of perfume formulas

  • V.Mane & Fils, - Laroratory assistant

    2002 - 2002 Perfumer Assistant

  • IFF Ireland - Odour Evaluator

    2002 - 2006 Odour evaluation of raw materials and fragrances

  • Firmenich - R&D Training Period

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2000 - 2000 Research and development of antioxidants in perfumes. Evaluation of perfumes, stability tests and formulating cosmetics.
    (Master’s training period)

  • Givaudan - Quality Control

    Argenteuil 2000 - 2000 Analytical and olfactory quality control of raw materials and fragrances.

  • FIRMENICH - R&D Training Period

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2000 - 2001 Research and development of headspace analysis. Analytical and olfactory comparison of a fine fragrance line. (DESS training period)

