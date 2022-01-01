Jennifer JAMBON

2006 - 2008Fine Fragrance Creation, Reformulation, GC-MS analysis for household and fine fragrances for the Latin American market. Training of Chilean and Brazilian perfumers. Presentation of creations to clients.
Winner of the 2008 International Creative Perfumer, awarded by the French Society of Perfumers
IFF France
- Laboratory assistant
2002 - 2002Laboratory work in modification of perfume formulas
V.Mane & Fils,
- Laroratory assistant
2002 - 2002Perfumer Assistant
IFF Ireland
- Odour Evaluator
2002 - 2006Odour evaluation of raw materials and fragrances
Firmenich
- R&D Training Period
Neuilly-sur-Seine2000 - 2000Research and development of antioxidants in perfumes. Evaluation of perfumes, stability tests and formulating cosmetics.
(Master’s training period)
Givaudan
- Quality Control
Argenteuil2000 - 2000Analytical and olfactory quality control of raw materials and fragrances.
FIRMENICH
- R&D Training Period
Neuilly-sur-Seine2000 - 2001Research and development of headspace analysis. Analytical and olfactory comparison of a fine fragrance line. (DESS training period)