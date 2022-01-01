Retail
Jennifer LAGALIS
Jennifer LAGALIS
Labège
En résumé
...
Mes compétences :
Vente
Restauration
Petite enfance
Entreprises
Jenifer
- Stagiaire
Labège
2015 - 2015
Ceintrage
Mise en rayon
Rangement
La table d emma
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2014
Service
Commandes
Plonge
Menage
Cache cache
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2014
Ceintrage
Mise en rayon
Pose d antivol
Ettiquetage
Cabine
Kiabi
- Stagiaire
HEM
2013 - 2013
Mise en rayon
Rangements
Ceintrage
Cabine
Conseil client
Reception de commandes
Pose d antivol
Etiquettage
Ecole maternelle de sedan
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
Creche crussy
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
Formations
MFR ( Maison Familial Et Rural)
Lucquy
2013 - 2014
Pas de contact professionnel