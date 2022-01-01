Menu

Jennifer LAVIGNE

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Physiologie
Biologie cellulaire
Encadrement
Biologie
Electrophysiologie
Biologie moléculaire
Neurosciences
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • CNRS - PhD

    Paris 2012 - 2016 PhD student, Graduate School for Life and Health Sciences (specialties Neurosciences, molecular and cellular interactions, and electrophysiology), University of Nice-Sophia Antipolis ; project on: “Pathomechanisms of epilepsy and development of new experimental therapeutic strategy to treat pharmaco-resistant epilepsies”. Supervisor: Dr. Massimo Mantegazza Institut de Pharmacologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire (IPMC).

  • ICM - Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière - Chercheur stagiaire

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Internship at CRICM INSERM, UPMC (UMRS975), Paris, in the laboratory of Dr. Michel Pohl, on the theme: "Pain: New therapeutic approaches and neuroinflammation”.

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis - Chercheur stagiaire

    Nice 2011 - 2011 Internship in the laboratory of Neurobiology and Psychotraumatology of Dr. René Garcia and Dr. Olivier Deschaux, UNSA, on the theme: “Acute Stress on reemergence of extinguished fear in rat model of post-traumatic stress”.

Formations

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2012 - 2016 Doctorat / PhD

    PhD Student, Graduate School for Life and Health Sciences (specialties Neurosciences, molecular and cellular interactions, and electrophysiology), University of Nice-Sophia Antipolis ; project on: "Pathomechanisms of epilepsy and development of new experimental therapeutic strategy to treat pharmaco-resistant epilepsies". Supervisor: Dr. Massimo Mantegazza Institut de Pharmacologie Moléculaire et

  • Université Pierre Et Marie Curie Paris 6 (UPMC)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Master 2

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2010 - 2011 Master 1

