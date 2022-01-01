Retail
Jennifer LE GOUEFF
Jennifer LE GOUEFF
DUCLAIR
Entreprises
Smp
- Secretaire medicale
2010 - maintenant
Conges parental
- Mere au foyer
2008 - 2009
Dinexis
- Standardiste
2006 - 2008
Agrigel
- Prospectrice
2005 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Aristide Briand
Evreux
2003 - 2005
bac commerce
Lycée Aristide Briand
Evreux
2001 - 2003
bep vente action marchande
Réseau
Dimitri DURIER
Franck LE GOUËFF
Gauthier SANSON
In SITU
Jessica FILIU
Kacem TRIKI
Loïc QUINIO
Marie SEGLAR
Reserviste CHRIS
Smain FERHAT