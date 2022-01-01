Jennifer Lynn CONWAY

-
SAP
- Marketing Communications Manager, Consultant 2007
Paris
2007 - 2007
Provided consulting services to SAP North America’s demand generation team by:
• Coordinating programs across multiple teams, including product management, product marketing and promotion, and assigning projects to and managing freelance staff.
• Developing processes designed to improve the creation, execution, tracking, and reporting of pre-and post-event communication activities.
-
Launch International
- Client Services Manager
2007 - 2008
Managed the strategy, development, and execution of demand generation programs for midsize to Fortune 500 clients in the technology, banking, and auto-ID industries. Key projects included:
• Leading website strategy, design and support with associated email content for a Fortune 500 software firm.
• Heading up branding and strategy development meetings for new product launch for Fortune 100 technology client.
• Creating integrated marketing collateral, including data sheets, white papers, web content, PowerPoint presentations and training manuals.
• Training clients on how to align Salesforce.com deployment with marketing and sales goals.
-
Self employed
- Independent Marketing Communications Strategist
2006 - maintenant
Designed and developed marketing programs, websites, and digital and print editorial content for clients in the food and wine, personal health, technology, and communication industries. Projects included:
• Driving strategy and development of website for Food, Culture and Communication program for the American University of Paris. Site was recognized by the Ministre de l’Agriculture, de l’Agroalimentaire et de la Forêt in 2012, leading to more visibility for the program in France. Designed and developed the website, aligning the story of the program with its PR goals.
• Executing strategy, design, and development of website for US startup business, the Pilates Place. Developed and optimized website, while managing community engagement through social media and integrated marketing communications campaigns. Resulted in increased business traffic of 70 percent.
• Building website architecture for mid-size wine producer in Bordeaux region of France.
• Serving as branding consultant for small bamboo-based business in Tamil Nadu, India, to assist in attracting international investors. Performed audit of various activities linked to producing and selling bamboo product and telling story of traditional artisan activities the business supported through its NGO. Project included website design, strategy, and training.
• Freelance reporting for The Intelligencer, a newspaper in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Covered cultural feature stories, politics, and education.
-
Accu-Sort Systems, a Danaher OPCO
- Marketing Campaign Manager
2005 - 2007
Led the integration of marketing communications into the overall sales, marketing product management, and organizational strategy by:
• Constructing comprehensive marketing programs tailored to product launches and long-term strategic company goals, incorporating data from the CRM database.
• Managing tactical marketing programs — including website optimization, tradeshows, email and direct mail campaigns, and digital and print ad campaigns — with ownership of the communications budget.
• Managing PR, including white paper development, product launch tours and media events for RFID, camera and laser product lines.
• Deploying, training and optimizing the CRM platform, Salesforce.com, for use by sales, marketing, and customer service departments — in the North America, Europe, and Asia.
• Tracking, managing, optimizing, and reporting on leads coming from marketing activities, and reporting ROI from these activities to senior management.
-
Office Depot Inc.
- Territory Sales Manager
2004 - 2005
Increased sales and brand awareness of major office supply retailer in Philadelphia-metro small business market. Grew territory by:
• Exceeding monthly sales targets by at least 25 percent month over month.
• Developing training events and community-directed product promotions by partnering with local store management and chambers of commerce.
-
Construction Equipment Guide
- Associate Editor
2003 - 2004
Directly managed and supervised the Southeastern division of a 100,000-plus-circulation construction trade publication. Increased regional circulation by:
• Planning, assigning, editing, and writing articles targeting purchasers of heavy construction equipment in the Southeast United States.
• Managing a staff of 10 freelance writers.
• Increasing efficiency of the editorial department by developing web-based content and publication management tools and managing regional content on publication’s website.
-
St. Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times)
- Editorial Assistant
2000 - 2002
Honed journalism skills at one of the top newspapers in the United States, the St. Petersburg Times. Participated in improving the growing Tampa edition by:
• Writing feature stories under daily deadline pressure for the entertainment edition.