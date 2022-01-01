Retail
Jennifer MAGINELLE
Jennifer MAGINELLE
ERAGNY SUR OISE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CH Argenteuil
- Infirmière
2009 - maintenant
Formations
IFSI Chartres (Chartres)
Chartres
2005 - 2008
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel