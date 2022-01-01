Retail
Jennifer MIGNET
Jennifer MIGNET
ARVERT
En résumé
Entreprises
T DISTRIBUTION
- ADJOINTE DE DIRECTION
2004 - maintenant
T DSITRIBUTION
- ADJOINTE DE DIRECTION
2004 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Gilles Jamain (Rochefort)
Rochefort
2001 - 2003
COMMERCE
Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie
Royan
1998 - 2001
VENTE
BEP ET CAP VENTE
Réseau
Adeline DEROSIER
Alexandra TAINON
Audrey FOUCHÉ
David RAMBAUD
Francois BONNET
François MANUEL
Laetitia LAGARDE
Maxime LEBASTARD
Mélanie LE MIGNON
Nicolas VALQUEVIS