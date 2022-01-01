Retail
Jennifer PAPIN
Jennifer PAPIN
SEINE PORT
Entreprises
Cosy fitness
- Responsable marketing
2014 - maintenant
Toysrus
- Assistante publicité
Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry
2009 - 2011
4% Immobilier
- Agent location
ARCACHON
2009 - 2009
Acova
- Assistante communication
1998 - 2006
Circular
- Animatrice Vente
1995 - 2002
Formations
IUT
Evry
1998 - 2000
Techniques de commercialisation
Réseau
Abigail BOURGOIN
Boris GIRARD
Celine 0771169461 GRISON
Elisa STRUGER
Fabrice CARREAU
Franck PACE
Jael PETIT-FOURNIER
Pauline GOURONG
Renaud VEGNY
Valérie KACI