Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jennifer PARTINGTON
Ajouter
Jennifer PARTINGTON
AUBAGNE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Aubagne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Fil Rouge Alzheimer
- Psychologue sociale de la santé
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Provence Master 2 psychologie sociale de la santé
Aix En Provence
maintenant
Réseau
Association AFPAG - UNIVTUBE.COM
Bernard SANANÈS
Emilie BOYER
Fany ABBONA
Fédération PSYCHOLOGUES-PSYCHOLOGIE
Jean-François DURO
Patricia GENDREY
Prescillia DE RANIERI MAGGIO
Region Paca Formation Sud MIEUX ETRE