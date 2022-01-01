Jennifer PICQUETTE

-
Dassault Systemes
- Industry Marketing Specialist for Consumer Goods and Retail Departement
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2015 - 2015
Dassault Systèmes, "The 3DEXPERIENCE Company", is a European multinational software company that develops more than 11 brands such as CATIA, Solidworks (3D Design), ENOVIA (Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)), Netvibes (Market Monitoring tool) or 3DEXCITE (3D Rendering & 3D Configurators) and distributes its softwares to B2B companies among 12 Industries.
Consumer Goods and Retail is an Industry which addresses Fashion and Hard Goods* companies.
Main mission : Market the Consumer Goods and Retail offers : My Collection, My Store, My Product Portfolio, and My Retail Theatre to generate marketing leads.
http://www.3ds.com/industries/consumer-goods-retail/
- Managed Marketing contents creation (videos, flyers, presentations...) by coordinating internal teams and third parties (agencies...).
- Co-managed the CGR Online Strategy : Webpages management, SEO, Social Media strategy and execution, Landing Pages creation (for leads acquisitions), Online Advertising (Display ads, Generation 3D webpage) and co-developement of 13 emailing blasts. Close collaboration with Digital and Global Demand Teams.
- Collaborated with worldwide extended marketing teams based in the United States, India, Brazil, Italy, Russia or France, to support worldwide event organisations and follow campaign
execution.
- Monitored, tracked and analyzed the CGR online activities & worldwide events.
- Reshaped "My Store Technical Demo" by creating a new product assortment and involving a Dassault Systèmes talent : Ophélie Sibilleau, interior architect to redesign the 3D store. Thanks to a close collaboration with the CGR technical team, this new "My Store 3D environnement" led to the creation of several videos, and had become a 3D immersive visualization experience in the LIVES (Lifelike Immersive Virtual Experience Space).
* leather goods, watch, furniture, toys, bike or sanitary companies
Dassault Systemes
- Junior Marketing for Consumer Goods & Retail Industry
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2012 - 2014
- Realized a Netvibes dashboard (https://www.netvibes.com/en) : to monitor trends, keep a market watch and analyse competition activities for the CGR Industry.
- Edited "My Store" Video with Camtasia Studio, Created online display banners on photoshop.
- Led the SEO initiative to optimize the CGR webpages (Meet with team experts, identify keywords and use Google Keyword planner to finalize the choice).
- Provided support to events organized by worldwide Dassault Systèmes offices.
- Managed CGR webpages via content management system
- Supported Assets Creation (Videos, Live Demo, 3D object, Webinar..)
FashionLab is the Dassault Systèmes technology incubator dedicated to stylists and designers, at the crossroads of the fashion world and the Virtual.
http://fashionlab.3ds.com/about-fashionlab/
- Collaborated with FashionLab on Brochures updates, Event support and Press Coverage monitoring (http://www.scoop.it/t/fashionlab.)
GREY EMEA
- P&G Account Collaborator
2012 - 2012
Grey Group is a global advertising and marketing agency with 432 offices in 96 countries, operating in 154 cities and organized into four geographical units : North America, Europe Middle East - Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America. Grey international clients include : Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Nokia, British American Tobacco, Dieago, Volkswagen...
In Grey EMEA, I was intern for the department which manages the Procter and Gamble relationship.
This department is responsible for all Procter and Gamble needs in term of advertising and marketing. Client requirements, internal coordination and final delivery are part of its responsibilities.
- Realized storyboards of Febreze TV ads for the mandatory documentation needed by the Broadcasting European Regulatory authorities. (CSA, ALM, OFCOM...)
- Assisted to a client brief about a new P&G product. Realized a documentary research to support the new creative concept.
- Attended to the finalization of a Spanish Febreze TV ad . An audio engineer worked on the recording, the manipulation, the mixing and reproduction of sound. Another agency finalized the video editing.
- Attended to a presentation of SPOTIFY for brands. Special features for advertising agencies.https://www.spotify.com/fr/brands/
- General assistance of Procter & Gamble account
Streamlike - Mediatech
- Sales Representative & Marketing Assistant
Paris
2011 - 2012
Mediatech is editor of Streamlike software. Streamlike is a video asset management plateform that encompasses storage, encoding, delivery (live and on demand, to any device), analytics, customizable interfaces (interactive player, webinar...) and integration tools (Web TV, video geolocalization).
http://www.streamlike.com/
- Created and updated a prospect database including French Tourism Offices, Town Halls, Travel companies, Esthetic Franchises, other kind of Franchises, European Universities and Business Schools.
- Developed these vertical markets & used direct marketing (sales pitch, telemarketing, emailing & tradeshows attendance) to promote and sale Streamlike solution.
- Created specific marketing supports (powerpoint presentation & emailing) to present Streamlike key differentiators.
- Commercialized a new product Post TV to European Universities and Business Schools. Post TV is a collaborative video platform dedicated to share knowledge through videos (based on Streamlike technology). http://www.streamlike.com/doc/posttv.pdf
Univer'Sel, 153 Rue André Bisiaux 54320 Maxeville, FRANCE
- Telesales Agent
2011 - 2011
Univer'Sel, 153 Rue André Bisiaux 54320 Maxeville, FRANCE
- Sales Representative
2011 - 2011
Univer'Sel is a distributor of ice-control salt and outdoor decoration based in Nancy, France.
4 Product Ranges for both B2B and B2C customers.
UNIVER'SEL : Ice-control salt sold in different format 10 kg bucket and bag , 25 kg bag, Big Bag and Bulk. UNI'DECO and UNIVER'BOIS Martime Pines Wood Chip 100% natural from Landes region and conditioned in 10kg bag and Big Bag AQUA-STONES High quality polished river peebles
- Launch of a new product range
- Contacting prospective clients by phone and email.
- Making appointments to meet new and existing clients.
- Creation and updating prospect database
- Creation of dedicated marketing support
Roc Hotel Carolina, , Font de sa Cala, 07181 Cala Ratjada, Mallorca, ESPANA
- Ayudante Camarera
2010 - 2010
Barista in Bar / Restaurant
CNBC, 10 Fleet Place London EC4M 7QS ENGLAND
- B2B Collaborator
2010 - 2010
CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information.
The Business to Business (B2B) Department, which seeks to maximise its revenues and availability of the CNBC channel by licencing the channel to commercial premises throughout EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa).
- Reviewing B2B contact database, aligning with/
cleaning up errors in marketing database
- Analysis of specific vertical markets and distribution developments
- Assisting B2B team with direct commercial contacts
- General assistance in B2B department