Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jenny METAYER
Ajouter
Jenny METAYER
Gérante
auplaisirdebebe
Gérante
bernay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
auplaisirdebebe
- Gérante
Commercial | bernay
2020 - maintenant
www.auplaisirdebebe.fr
Bernay
- Gérante
Commercial | Bernay
2019 - maintenant
Gérante d'une boutique en ligne.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel