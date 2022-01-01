Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jeremie NKONGOLO
Ajouter
Jeremie NKONGOLO
KINSHASA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Bienvenu (e) dans mon compte
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
Space Informat
- Informaticien
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Collège De Mikondo (Kinshasa)
Kinshasa
2012 - maintenant
Non
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z