Jérémie PORTIER

-
LumRisk
- Senior Operation Manager
Finance | Nyon (Switzerland)
2019 - maintenant
-
LumX Group
- Portfolio Manager Assistant
Finance | Nyon (Switzerland)
2017 - 2019
• Portfolio onboarding: supervision of the launching of funds and products, coordination with the different counterparties (Administrator, custodian, legal, directors, assets…), preparation of Memorandum, review of IMA, constraints, structure of contracts
• Provide daily operation support for portfolios including:
o Operations: perform investment transactions (execution, confirmation, reconciliation), trouble shooting
o FX hedging: responsible of the portfolio currency hedging, decision, negotiation and transaction with broker, reconciliation, final check
o Treasury: cash management, cash flow forecasts, portfolio liquidity mismatch monitoring, perform FX stress test
o Collateral Management: supervision, decision and transaction with broker, margin call monitoring
o Accounting: NAV reconciliation with administrator, daily estimation of NAV, P&L calculations, investigation & resolution breaks, preparation of the portfolio audited financial statement
o Ad-hoc reporting for external & internal clients
• Investment controlling: monthly strategy allocation comparisons (current strategy allocation versus other possible strategy allocations according to client’s guidelines) among Portfolios at the attention of the Allocation Committee
• Other functions:
o Develop strong control environment with creation and monitoring tools
o Quality Management System (ISO9001), creation and improvement of ISO9001 internal procedures
o Training of new employees
o Portfolio Management System migration: migration planification, regression tests, upgrade validation
• Regular interaction:
o external: custodian banks, fund and portfolio administrators, portfolio regulators, auditors, clients
o internal: Research, Investment, Accounting, Business Development and IT services, Executive Committee, Board of Directors
-
Gottex Fund Management
- Portfolio Manager Assistant
Finance | Nyon (Switzerland)
2014 - 2016
-
E.I.M. S.A
- Assistant Portfolio Manager (Hedge fund)
Finance | Nyon (Switzerland)
2013 - 2014
-
E.I.M S.A
- Middle Officer (Hedge fund)
Finance | Nyon (Switzerland)
2008 - 2013
Reporting and Middle Office Analyst. In charge of key clients.
• FX hedging: Responsible of the Hedging for EIM : Manage daily check of all hedged accounts, dealing sheet, transaction, reconciliation, final check, perform stress testing,
• Treasury: follow up and reconciliation of in/outflows of shareholders, cash management, corporate actions, liquidity monitoring.
• Accounting: NAV reconciliation between fund administrators & Webfolio (internal fund valuation system); monthly & weekly estimation of net asset value calculations, P&L calculation, investigation & resolution breaks.
• Reporting: monthly, weekly and ad hoc various types of reports for external & internal clients.
• Operations: portfolio investment transactions (subscriptions, redemptions, switches): processing instructions from Front Office to custodian banks. Follow-up of trade settlements. Reconciliation in Webfolio.
• Relation with the Front Office and asset managers, training of new employees, improvement of
internal procedures.
-
Décathlon
- Gestionnaire financier
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2006 - 2008
Gestionnaire Administratif et Financier chez DECATHLON Production à Lyon :
• Analyser l'ensemble des informations comptables et les animer auprès de mes interlocuteurs en production
• Produire des états synthétiques adaptés (compte d’exploitation mensuel, reporting)
• Alimenter et garantir une base de données comptable fiable.
• Responsable du projet Analyse financière. Objectif : réaliser 80 analyses financières sur l’ensemble des fournisseurs des différents process (textile, PCM, Cycle…) afin de garantir leur solvabilité. Ce projet nécessite la mise en place d’une procédure.
Principaux niveaux de responsabilités :
• Application les normes et méthodes comptables Groupe
• A travers le road-book mensuel, analyser et valider l'ensemble des cycles de mon activité
• Production des états définitifs, dont les comptes d’exploitation, correspondants aux besoins de chaque lecteur de l’information
• Animation des Production Leaders et leurs patrons sur l'ensemble des cycles et mise en alerte sur les indicateurs de leur activité ; mise en place des plans d’actions.
-
Oddo MIDCAP
- Analyste financier
2006 - 2006