Jérôme FAITROP

Experienced Transport & Customs Manager and Dangerous Goods Safety Advisor with a demonstrated history of working in the pharmaceutical industry (5 years) and more than 10 years in freight forwarding (air, ocean, road and rail) in France and in the USA (VA, NY), my skills can be an asset for any industry that would like to develop / improve activity field.
Mes compétences :
IATA
Marketing
Export/import
SAP
TMS
Fiscalité douanière
WMS
Administration des ventes
Transport international
Management international
Déclarant en douane
Logistique