Jérôme FAITROP

  • Global Manager in Transport and Customs
  • Safran Helicopter Engines
  • Global Manager in Transport and Customs

BORDES

En résumé

Experienced Transport & Customs Manager and Dangerous Goods Safety Advisor with a demonstrated history of working in the pharmaceutical industry (5 years) and more than 10 years in freight forwarding (air, ocean, road and rail) in France and in the USA (VA, NY), my skills can be an asset for any industry that would like to develop / improve activity field.

Mes compétences :
IATA
Marketing
Export/import
SAP
TMS
Fiscalité douanière
WMS
Administration des ventes
Transport international
Management international
Déclarant en douane
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Safran Helicopter Engines - Global Manager in Transport and Customs

    Administratif | BORDES 2019 - maintenant

  • FERCO SAS - Global Manager in Transport & Customs

    2018 - 2019 Transverse Management and report to Supply-Chain / IT Director & CEO
    Implementation of AEO (Authorised Economic Operator) + Customs Department & Warehouse in bond
    Improve International Good Practices in Distribution / Transportation and Customs expertise
    In charge of all transportation / Logistics agreement : +4 M€

  • Novasep Process SAS - Transport & Customs Manager / DG Safety Advisor (ADR) + IATA Expert

    POMPEY 2013 - 2018 Direct Management : 2 people
    Operational Management : 5 people
    Support with our USA and Asia subsidiaries
    Shipping documentations (Commercial Invoice, packing list, L/C, Customs,
    Licences, freight forwarding Agreement), Implementation & follow-up of KPI
    Shipping, Packaging & Warehousing Management / Yearly Budget: +/-1 M€
    TMS, Customs Management System (Conex) Project Manager
    Safety Advisor for Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR) and by Air (IATA)
    Implement of Industrial Dangerous Waste Software (Tennaxia)

  • Röhlig Logistics - Key Account Operational Manager / IATA Dangerous Goods Specialist

    Roissy-en-France 2011 - 2013 Trade Lane: South Africa, Australia and New Zealand
    IATA Hazmat Specialist Certified
    Chemical, cosmetics, textile, locomotive and automotive cargo
    IT Project in France Development for EDI - Cargowise

  • Röhlig Logistics - Air & Ocean Manager / IT Super-User

    Roissy-en-France 2006 - 2011 Exportation / importation by Air and Ocean + Customer Sales service
    Business: oenological products, aluminium corks, cosmetics products
    IATA Hazmat Specialist Certified

  • Epsa - International Purchaser in Aeronautic & Defense field

    Paris 2006 - 2006

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Logistics & Sales Assistant

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2005 - 2006 Export and Import by Ocean
    Business: Oenological products, Pharmaceutical field (ie: UPSA - BMS Group),
    Automotive (Ford Account)

  • AMDT International Movers - Key Accounts Manager

    2004 - 2005 International Development(Exhibitions "Avenir International" Paris La Défense, Foreign Partnership: Canada, USA, China and Hong-Kong), HHGFAA network;

    Management et prospecting of Key Accounts, Sales negociating
    Website and marketing company flyer/prospectus design, business cards

  • Bolloré - Aerospace Export Deputy Manager

    Puteaux 2002 - 2004 Key Accounts Management (AIRBUS, EADS, ATR, SNECMA, TURBOMECA…), quotations, AOG (Aircraft On Ground) import / export operational management, negociating with airfreight airlines, Customer Sales Service
    Key Performance Indicators, strategical solutions

    Comptabilité interne de l’Agence : Factures débours, frais généraux.

  • SDV LI - Ocean Coordinator and Sales

    Puteaux 2001 - 2001 Operationnal shipping by Ocean
    Sales Tender and Preparation on Wine Exhibition of Bordeaux (VINEXPO)

Formations

  • University Of Abertay Dundee (Dundee)

    Dundee 2001 - 2002 MSC in International Marketing International With Languages


    Dissertation on the Total Quality Management in Scottish Distillery

  • UCI (University Of California, Irvine) (Irvine)

    Irvine 2000 - 2000 Diploma in Business English

  • EGC Angoulême

    Angouleme 1998 - 2001 Diploma in Management & International Trade

    Second Class Honors

    European Certificate in English for Business Purposes - Level B2