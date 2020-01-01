Jerome JEROME AMOUDRUZ

Marketing | Geneve2015 - maintenantpremière plateforme dédiée au black Friday en Suisse. blackfriday.ch propose aux consommateurs les infos exclusives des meilleures soldes et promos de plus de 300 enseignes en Suisse.
Pour les enseignes, notre plateforme est une incroyable source de traffic qualifié, offrant un taux de conversion des ventes incomparable.
plus d'infos sur https://BlackFriday.ch
Details.ch
- Account Director / Business Development
2010 - 2013Develop and implement digital marketing initiatives for national and international brands in Luxury, travel & Tourism, Cosmetics, Industry, automotive.
Business developement of the agency across RFP management, events, awards, conferences organisation, direct marketing, etc,...
Recruit and managed an Account manager team (5 persons in 2013)
Accounts: L'Oréal, Air France, easyJet, Vacheron Constantin, Hublot, Boucheron, Baume&Mercier, CICR, Somfy, Bombardier Recreative Products
Key Results:
+ Diversification of the account portfolio of the agency
+ Extension of the service offering
+ Implementation of recurring services model
+ Acquisition of International accounts
+ Set the agency in a leading position on the Swiss French side.
Swissquote (ACM)
- Digital Marketing Manager
2009 - 2010In charge of global lead generation (Acquisition, conversion, retention) within 34 markets. Managed the company’s efforts for SEM, SEO, and display: CPC, CPM and CPL.
Managed a team of 5 persons.
ACM was acquired by Swissquote in 2010. ACM was leading company headquartered in Geneva, providing forex trading software with representative offices on 4 continents.
DDB
- Digital Consultant / Project Manager
2003 - 2008Design, production and management of Above and below the line digital campaign. Digital media buying in an international scale (awarness performance, Search). Digital Project management: inhouse, freelance and offshore team. On/off site audience analysis and reporting.