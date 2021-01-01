Menu

Jerome JOUBIER

Libourne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Tanais Habitat - CHEF D'AGENCE

    Libourne 2016 - maintenant agence Gujan Mestras

  • LOTICONCEPT/CONCEPTUALIS - COMMERCIAL

    2015 - 2016

  • Maisons France Confort - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL MIDI PYRÉNÉES RENOVERT

    Alençon 2013 - 2015 renovert filiale du groupe MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT .
    -organisation et dévellopement de la marque sur la région midi-pyrénées .
    -Organisation commerciale
    -developpement partenariat et marketing
    -organisation des manifestations
    -animations commerciales auprès des 12 agences maisons france confort

  • MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT - AGENT COMMERCIAL /RESPONABLE D'AGENCE

    Alençon 2009 - 2013 -Responsable agence (2 collaborateurs )
    -prospection foncière
    -ventes aux particuliers
    -suivi financier et urbanistique
    -communication /organisation salon

  • DARTY - DIRECTEUR DE MAGASIN

    BONDY 2000 - 2009 Organisation du personnel , gestion des ressources humaines, recrutement
    Responsable et décideur du budget, pilotage du compte d’exploitation
    Management d’une équipe de 40 personnes

  • LIDL - DIRECTEUR DE MAGASIN

    Strasbourg 1999 - 2000 Organisation du personnel ,recrutement
    Management d’une équipe de 9 personnes
    Poste d'agent de maitrise .

  • LECLERC ECHIROLLES (38) - CHEF DE RAYONS LIQUIDE

    1998 - 1999 Organisation , recrutement et Management d'une équipe de 8 personnes .Achats et négociations fournisseurs .
    Poste de chef de rayon (agent de maitrise ) .

  • SUPER U PONT SAINT MARTIN (44) - RESPONSABLE LIQUIDE

    1996 - 1998 RESPONSABLE LIQUIDE
    GESTION DE RAYON
    NEGOCIATIONS DE PRODUITS LOCAUX AVEC LES PRODUCTEURS (VINS)

  • COOPERATIVE MARAICHÈRE NANTAISE (44) - PREPARATEUR DE COMMANDES CARISTE

    1995 - 1996 PREPARATEUR DE COMMANDES
    CARISTE

  • ARMEE FRANCAISE - MILITAIRES

    1993 - 1995 VOLONTAIRES SERVICES LONG EN MISSION SUR DJIBOUTI ,SOMALIE .
    COMPAGNIE D'INTERVENTIONS DE COMBAT 1ER CIE D'ARTA DU CINQUIÈME RIAOM .

Formations

  • Sainte Therese VAM (St Nazaire)

    St Nazaire 1989 - 1991 VENTE

