Jerome JOUBIER

-
Tanais Habitat
- CHEF D'AGENCE
Libourne
2016 - maintenant
agence Gujan Mestras
-
LOTICONCEPT/CONCEPTUALIS
- COMMERCIAL
2015 - 2016
-
Maisons France Confort
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL MIDI PYRÉNÉES RENOVERT
Alençon
2013 - 2015
renovert filiale du groupe MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT .
-organisation et dévellopement de la marque sur la région midi-pyrénées .
-Organisation commerciale
-developpement partenariat et marketing
-organisation des manifestations
-animations commerciales auprès des 12 agences maisons france confort
-
MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT
- AGENT COMMERCIAL /RESPONABLE D'AGENCE
Alençon
2009 - 2013
-Responsable agence (2 collaborateurs )
-prospection foncière
-ventes aux particuliers
-suivi financier et urbanistique
-communication /organisation salon
-
DARTY
- DIRECTEUR DE MAGASIN
BONDY
2000 - 2009
Organisation du personnel , gestion des ressources humaines, recrutement
Responsable et décideur du budget, pilotage du compte d’exploitation
Management d’une équipe de 40 personnes
-
LIDL
- DIRECTEUR DE MAGASIN
Strasbourg
1999 - 2000
Organisation du personnel ,recrutement
Management d’une équipe de 9 personnes
Poste d'agent de maitrise .
-
LECLERC ECHIROLLES (38)
- CHEF DE RAYONS LIQUIDE
1998 - 1999
Organisation , recrutement et Management d'une équipe de 8 personnes .Achats et négociations fournisseurs .
Poste de chef de rayon (agent de maitrise ) .
-
SUPER U PONT SAINT MARTIN (44)
- RESPONSABLE LIQUIDE
1996 - 1998
-
COOPERATIVE MARAICHÈRE NANTAISE (44)
- PREPARATEUR DE COMMANDES CARISTE
1995 - 1996
PREPARATEUR DE COMMANDES
CARISTE
-
ARMEE FRANCAISE
- MILITAIRES
1993 - 1995
VOLONTAIRES SERVICES LONG EN MISSION SUR DJIBOUTI ,SOMALIE .
COMPAGNIE D'INTERVENTIONS DE COMBAT 1ER CIE D'ARTA DU CINQUIÈME RIAOM .