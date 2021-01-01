Jerome LACOSTE

Mes compétences :
Communication
Gestion de projet
Management
Marketing
E commerce
Webmarketing
Rigueur
Entreprises
Kalenji (Oxylane, ex-Decathlon)
- Responsable Internet & Service
2010 - maintenantResponsable de l'activité internet
- Site internet : http://www.kalenji.com , http://news.kalenji-running.com , http://support.kalenji.com , http://www.kalenji-club.com , http://kalenji.jiwok.com
- Stratégie multi-canal (mortar and clic)
- Communication et marketing online de la marque
- Relation client online
- Gestion de projet de projet
- Management
Gestion de la relation client :
- Contact
- Communauté
Oxylane (ex-DECATHLON)
- Responsable Internet Marques