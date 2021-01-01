Menu

Jerome LACOSTE

VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ

En résumé

Le sport, le commerce et l'internet.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Gestion de projet
Management
Marketing
E commerce
Webmarketing
Rigueur

Entreprises

  • Kalenji (Oxylane, ex-Decathlon) - Responsable Internet & Service

    2010 - maintenant Responsable de l'activité internet
    - Site internet : http://www.kalenji.com , http://news.kalenji-running.com , http://support.kalenji.com , http://www.kalenji-club.com , http://kalenji.jiwok.com
    - Stratégie multi-canal (mortar and clic)
    - Communication et marketing online de la marque
    - Relation client online
    - Gestion de projet de projet
    - Management

    Gestion de la relation client :
    - Contact
    - Communauté

  • Oxylane (ex-DECATHLON) - Responsable Internet Marques

    2009 - 2010 Aptonia - Soins et Nutrition - www.aptonia.com
    Artengo - sports de raquette - www.artengo.com, www.artengo-club.com
    Btwin - cycle - www.btwin.com, www.btwinclub.com
    Domyos - Fitness, Musculation, Sports de combat et Danse - www.domyos.com
    Fouganza - Equitation - www.fouganza.com
    Inesis - Golf - www.inesis.com
    Kalenji - Running - www.kalenji.com et www.kalenji-club.com
    Newfeel - Marche urbaine - www.newfeel.com

  • DECATHLON - Responsable Internet

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2008 - Site Internet Pays DECATHLON :
    www.decathlon.fr, www.decathlon.es, www.decathlon.it, www.decathlon.de, www.decathlon.co.uk, www.decathlon.be, www.decathlon.nl, www.decathlon.co.cn, www.decathlon.ru, www.decathlon.pt, www.decathlon.pl, www.decathlon.hu, www.decathlon.ro, etc...

    - Site internet Marques : www.domyos.com, www.btwin.com, www.fouganza.com, www.kalenji.com, www.www.quechua.com, www.wedze.com, www.tribord.com, www.kipsta.com, www.artengo.com, www.aptonia.com, www.caperlan.com, www.solognac.com, etc...

Formations