Jerrs-Fredda MOUKOHON-MOULOUBOU

  • Assala Energy
  • Production supervisor

Toucan

En résumé

I am expert at improving productivity within the plant by identifying opportunities to lead process improvement activities. I have demonstrated ability in motivating team members, assigning tasks, providing knowledge and advice, and ensuring workers comply with set standards. I am a reliable team member with effective communication and organisational talents to build productive relations with key stakeholders and co-workers.

Mes compétences :
Risk Assessment
Optimisation des process
Astute Communication
Quality Assurance & Control
Report Formulation & Submission
Team Building & Leadership
Regulatory Compliance
Gestion des opérations

Entreprises

  • Assala Energy - Production supervisor

    Production | Toucan 2020 - maintenant I am a production Supervisor responsible for ensuring that Production Facilities are operated safely, efficiently and within regulatory compliance. In addition, I am also responsible for ensuring that personnel have the tools, training, and resources to operate the facilities safely, efficiently, and within compliance. Raise Notification with SAP and manage all changes with MoC system.

  • Assala energy - Well analyst/ Production field supervisor

    Production | Toucan 2017 - 2020 Assure completion of plants operations by identifying and mitigating risk through job hazard analysis (JHA), risk assessment, and precautionary measures. Direct the insulation procedures to insulate piping systems transporting gas and substances at high temperatures. Oversee routine activities at the wellhead and station to ensure completion of assigned duties in a timely and effective manner. Collect data from stations to prepare and provide final reports regarding field of supply to lead operator and production supervisor. Utilise Sap to raise notifications. Serve duties in place of Superintendent during absence with positive attitude.

  • Shell Gabon - Production team leader

    Production | Rabi Kounga 2012 - 2017 Utilized vast knowledge to serve duties for managing raw system control equipment with different separators and storage tank.
    Conducted tasks to isolate equipment, such as valves and filter for maintenance by taking and analysing samples on daily basis. Supervised and evaluated quality control performance of installation processes and quality sampling of BSW and Sable. Identified and resolved issues in the procedures by taking necessary corrective actions. Research and analyse process control parameters documentations to improve operations efficiencies. Managed the record of operating data through laboratory analysis and flow measurement equipment. Assured secure entries to the site by authenticating the identity of visitors.

  • Shell Gabon - Intership

    Production | Port gentil 2011 - 2012 Missions:
    * Take samples and analyze them then interpret these results;
    * Learn the process (different water, oil and gas circuits) on the installation;
    * Management of levels in separators and optimization of production.

  • Total Gabon - Intership (offshore)

    Production | Grondin 2011 - 2011 Position held: intership (offshore)

    Missions:
    * Identify the different types of wells and know the different security around these wells;
    * Identify the different types of separators and know the safety aspects

Formations