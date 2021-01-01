Menu

Jessica ALIX

  • Accompagnatrice de Vie Social
  • Verveine Citron
  • Accompagnatrice de Vie Social

REZE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Verveine Citron - Accompagnatrice de Vie Social

    Autre | Rezé (44400) 2014 - maintenant

  • Fédération ADMR de Loire Atlantique - AVS

    Vertou (44120) 2009 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel