Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessica ALIX
Ajouter
Jessica ALIX
Accompagnatrice de Vie Social
Verveine Citron
Accompagnatrice de Vie Social
REZE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Verveine Citron
- Accompagnatrice de Vie Social
Autre | Rezé (44400)
2014 - maintenant
Fédération ADMR de Loire Atlantique
- AVS
Vertou (44120)
2009 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel