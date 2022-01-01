Jessica DELPLACE (JESSICA DELPLACE)

-
Wisebatt
- Office Manager
Administratif | Paris (75000)
2019 - 2021
HR : employees, interns (drafting employment contracts, health insurance, lunch vouchers, on- & offboardings, monthly payroll data, etc.)
Accounting : jointly with the accountant (monthly accounting reports, annual closings, bank reconciliation, invoicing, payment of invoices, etc.)
Finance : financial watch, BP, budget
Happiness : organization of internal events (Secret Santa, team dinners/lunches, team events, etc.)
President’s daily basic assistantship (agenda, business trips, etc.)
Management of the premises on a daily basis (ordering supplies and snacks, etc.)
President’s assistantship on business development (contacts sourcing, pre-sale).
Physical and telephone reception, processing of incoming and outgoing mail.
-
>>INCO
- Office Manager
Administratif | Paris (75000)
2016 - 2019
HR for all group companies (France, USA, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa, Australia) : employees, interns, civic services and VSI (drafting employment contracts, health insurance, on- & offboardings, monthly payroll data, expense reports etc.)
Accounting management for all group companies (France, USA, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa, Australia): jointly with the accountant (accounting reports, closings, invoicing, payment of invoices, expense reports, etc.)
President’s daily assistantship : organization of business trips, accounting, meetings, boards ...
Management of the premises on a daily basis (moving during Christmas 2017, management of service provider contracts, ordering supplies and furniture, etc.)
Management of internal tools (Slack, Drive, creation and management of email addresses, Spendesk, Zoho.).
Physical and telephone reception, processing of incoming and outgoing mail.
Organization of the "Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award" at Impact² (2017, 2018 and 2019 editions at the Paris City Hall).
-
TLD Legal
- Administrative Assistant
Administratif | Paris
2011 - 2014
In pairs with the Office Manager for HR and accounting.
Daily assistantship of the Co-Founders, agenda, organization of business trips, meetings…
Management of the premises on a daily basis.
Physical and telephone reception, processing of incoming and outgoing mail.
-
Amundi Asset Management
- Coordinator
Administratif | Paris (75000)
2008 - 2011
Jointly with General Services, meeting rooms management.
Management and service of the President’s breakfasts and lunches.
Supplies and snacks’ stock management.
Intermediate of Event Pole, admin and logistical support.
Physical and telephone reception.
-
MÕA
- Assistant Manager
Autre | Paris
2005 - 2008
Management of a team and a store (with no manager), planning management, training of future franchisees in English (East and Middle East).
Merchandising, sale…
Jointly with General Services.