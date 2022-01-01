Menu

Jessica DELPLACE (JESSICA DELPLACE)

  • Wisebatt
  • Office Manager

Paris

En résumé

An Office Manager is a mix between MacGyver, Mary Poppins, and Michelle Obama !

Entreprises

  • Wisebatt - Office Manager

    Administratif | Paris (75000) 2019 - 2021 HR : employees, interns (drafting employment contracts, health insurance, lunch vouchers, on- & offboardings, monthly payroll data, etc.)
    Accounting : jointly with the accountant (monthly accounting reports, annual closings, bank reconciliation, invoicing, payment of invoices, etc.)
    Finance : financial watch, BP, budget
    Happiness : organization of internal events (Secret Santa, team dinners/lunches, team events, etc.)
    President’s daily basic assistantship (agenda, business trips, etc.)
    Management of the premises on a daily basis (ordering supplies and snacks, etc.)
    President’s assistantship on business development (contacts sourcing, pre-sale).
    Physical and telephone reception, processing of incoming and outgoing mail.

  • >>INCO - Office Manager

    Administratif | Paris (75000) 2016 - 2019 HR for all group companies (France, USA, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa, Australia) : employees, interns, civic services and VSI (drafting employment contracts, health insurance, on- & offboardings, monthly payroll data, expense reports etc.)
    Accounting management for all group companies (France, USA, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa, Australia): jointly with the accountant (accounting reports, closings, invoicing, payment of invoices, expense reports, etc.)
    President’s daily assistantship : organization of business trips, accounting, meetings, boards ...
    Management of the premises on a daily basis (moving during Christmas 2017, management of service provider contracts, ordering supplies and furniture, etc.)
    Management of internal tools (Slack, Drive, creation and management of email addresses, Spendesk, Zoho.).
    Physical and telephone reception, processing of incoming and outgoing mail.
    Organization of the "Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award" at Impact² (2017, 2018 and 2019 editions at the Paris City Hall).

  • TLD Legal - Administrative Assistant

    Administratif | Paris 2011 - 2014 In pairs with the Office Manager for HR and accounting.
    Daily assistantship of the Co-Founders, agenda, organization of business trips, meetings…
    Management of the premises on a daily basis.
    Physical and telephone reception, processing of incoming and outgoing mail.

  • Amundi Asset Management - Coordinator

    Administratif | Paris (75000) 2008 - 2011 Jointly with General Services, meeting rooms management.
    Management and service of the President’s breakfasts and lunches.
    Supplies and snacks’ stock management.
    Intermediate of Event Pole, admin and logistical support.
    Physical and telephone reception.

  • MÕA - Assistant Manager

    Autre | Paris 2005 - 2008 Management of a team and a store (with no manager), planning management, training of future franchisees in English (East and Middle East).
    Merchandising, sale…
    Jointly with General Services.

Formations

  • Sorbonne Nouvelle

    Paris (75000) 2005 - 2010 « Etudes Anglophones – Langues, Lettres et Civilisations Etrangères »

  • Lycée Michelet

    Vanves (92170) 2005 - 2005 Baccalauréat général SES - option anglais

  • Lake Mary High

    Lake Mary, FL (USA) 2003 - 2003 F.C.A.T. - English & Math

  • Lake Mary High

    Lake Mary, FL (USA) 2001 - 2004 General studying, from freshman to senior year. Cheerleading.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel