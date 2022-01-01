Retail
Jessica LANCELOT
Jessica LANCELOT
ANGERS
Entreprises
IMMOBILIERE PODELIHA
- Assistante de direction
2014 - maintenant
IMMO DE FRANCE
- Conseillère en Immobilier
Paris
2006 - 2010
IMMO DE FRANCE
- Conseillère en Gestion Locative
Paris
2006 - 2006
Procivis
- Conseillère Immobilier
Paris-8E-Arrondissement
2005 - 2006
Formations
AFTEC
Nantes
2005 - 2006
CERTIFICATION PROFESSIONNELLE
Lycée Joachim Du Bellay
Angers
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Anh LEROYER
Claire BATARD
Emmanuelle ANGER
Emmanuelle MÉNIER
Eric GILBERT
Isabelle HALLIER
Olivier COMAT
Pauline VERNIN
Yves LE MOINE