Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessica LE COZ
Ajouter
Jessica LE COZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Maison de retraite st Exupéry
- Ash
2018 - 2018
LM service
- Aide ménagère
2018 - 2018
Aide ménagère cher particulier
Formations
Lycée St Vincent De Paul (Bordeaux - France)
Bordeaux - France
2009 - 2011
BAC SPVL
Lycée St Michel (33290 Blanquefort, France)
33290 Blanquefort, France
2007 - 2009
BEP CSS
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel