Jessica ODZOCKI

My objective is to always push my limits to their highest. I am commited to hard work and dedicated every single day in order to become the business women I know I can be. This is one of my most important challenges of my life and I believe I possess this through being brave, patient, paying attention to the outside world and standing back to have an overall view on my life to make the right decision.
Mes compétences :
Vendeur
Négociation commerciale
Event manager
Community management
Communication
Marketing stratégique
Social media