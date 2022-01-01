Jessica ODZOCKI

My objective is to always push my limits to their highest. I am commited to hard work and dedicated every single day in order to become the business women I know I can be. This is one of my most important challenges of my life and I believe I possess this through being brave, patient, paying attention to the outside world and standing back to have an overall view on my life to make the right decision.



Mes compétences :

Vendeur

Négociation commerciale

Event manager

Community management

Communication

Marketing stratégique

Social media