Jessica ODZOCKI

Paris

En résumé

My objective is to always push my limits to their highest. I am commited to hard work and dedicated every single day in order to become the business women I know I can be. This is one of my most important challenges of my life and I believe I possess this through being brave, patient, paying attention to the outside world and standing back to have an overall view on my life to make the right decision.

Mes compétences :
Vendeur
Négociation commerciale
Event manager
Community management
Communication
Marketing stratégique
Social media

Entreprises

  • Maje - Retail Supervisor

    Paris 2012 - maintenant •Drove and maximised the sales of the store to achieve growth

    •Monitored and reviewed staff and store performance on a regular basis

    •Stimulated sales through maximising team performance and effective merchandising

    •Organised, prepared and arranged promotional materials and displays

  • Pôle ESG Management School - Business Developer

    2010 - 2012 •Business strategy: Market analysis, construction of marketing and communication strategies to reach the target audience: companies and students. Set up the new plans, negotiated the commercial contracts and developed a strong customer’s repore. Analysed and wrote reports on data provided by customers.

    •Communication: Implementation of the strategies, creation of communication tools (newsletters, email, community management, Facebook, internal communication, Viadeo, Linkedin), wrote website content

    •Event management: Drove and managed meetings between students and companies (from up to 50 companies per event), co-ordinating company representation at relevant conferences and exhibitions

    •Team management: Managed and coordinated daily duties of assistants alongside myself

  • AMBASSADE DE LA REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO - Communication Assistant

    2009 - 2009 •Elaborated a mini book for children which allowed them to learn more about the country (research around Congo, the culture, selection of the most attractive images to catch the children’s attention)

    •Dealt with various public (communication director, ambassador) and ensured an effective communication and approach

    •Presentation of the final project in front of the collaborators

  • ACP LA MANUFACTURE CHANSON - RESPONSIBLE OF COMMUNICATION

    2009 - 2009 •Created journalist data basis
    •Promoted students with the media (audio, press, tv, internet), wrote press releases and managed the social networks

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Customer advisor

    Pantin 2008 - 2008 •Managed companies accounts
    •Ensured a perfect communication at all level

  • Carré de Femme, Press and Public relations agency - PR Assistant

    2007 - 2007 •Organization of press relations for an art gallery’s opening in Bordeaux, Agency S18: research of journalists (tv, radio, internet, press) to cover up the event (results driven: 5 magazines interviews, 1 video report and 2 local channels came over).

    •Redaction of press release to announce and to present the new artists and their work

Formations

  • ESGCI (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Master's degree Marketing and Business

  • ISCPA - Institut Des Médias

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Bachelor's Degree Project Manager

