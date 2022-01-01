Jessica TORRES

-
Monoprix
- Strategic Project Manager - New Concept Store
Clichy
2013 - 2014
Strategic restructuring and new store concept for the Home/Stationery/Toys department through the leading of major studies, the definition and implementation of methodologies, analysis and action plans
- Constitution and management of a project team
- Workshops facilitation involving corporate executives:
- Branding,
- Pricing,
- Strategy,
- Planning,
- Merchandising,
- Design,
- Customers feedbacks,
- Profitability
- Launch of two pilot stores: preparation and profitability
- Presentations/Feedbacks:
- Project Team,
- Senior Management,
- Board
-
Bostik Inc, USA
- Global Marketing & Communications for the NonWovens Division
2011 - 2011
- Organization and follow-up with Bostik’s attendance at INDEX 11 International Tradeshow
- Competitive intelligence
- Ideation sessions facilitation
- Creation of communication tools
- Sealants market research project
-
Bostik SA, FRANCE
- Corporate Communications
2009 - 2010
- Implementation and development of the internal corporate communications strategy
- Implementation and development of the new corporate culture and all the related tools
- Events organization (70 to 200 people)
- Corporate newsletters
- Creation of the Corporate Intranet
-
Cosmeva and Multaler
- Lab Techniciian - Quality Control
2006 - 2006
Lab technicians replacement: semi-finished products specific tests
Development of methods for GC, HPLC and UV analysis