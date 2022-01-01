Menu

Jessica TORRES

Clichy

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Monoprix - Strategic Project Manager - New Concept Store

    Clichy 2013 - 2014 Strategic restructuring and new store concept for the Home/Stationery/Toys department through the leading of major studies, the definition and implementation of methodologies, analysis and action plans

    - Constitution and management of a project team
    - Workshops facilitation involving corporate executives:
    - Branding,
    - Pricing,
    - Strategy,
    - Planning,
    - Merchandising,
    - Design,
    - Customers feedbacks,
    - Profitability

    - Launch of two pilot stores: preparation and profitability

    - Presentations/Feedbacks:
    - Project Team,
    - Senior Management,
    - Board

  • Bostik Inc, USA - Global Marketing & Communications for the NonWovens Division

    2011 - 2011 - Organization and follow-up with Bostik’s attendance at INDEX 11 International Tradeshow
    - Competitive intelligence
    - Ideation sessions facilitation
    - Creation of communication tools
    - Sealants market research project

  • Bostik SA, FRANCE - Corporate Communications

    2009 - 2010 - Implementation and development of the internal corporate communications strategy
    - Implementation and development of the new corporate culture and all the related tools
    - Events organization (70 to 200 people)
    - Corporate newsletters
    - Creation of the Corporate Intranet

  • Cosmeva and Multaler - Lab Techniciian - Quality Control

    2006 - 2006 Lab technicians replacement: semi-finished products specific tests
    Development of methods for GC, HPLC and UV analysis

Formations

Réseau