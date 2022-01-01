Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessica WEBER
Ajouter
Jessica WEBER
REIMS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Reims
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crayons de Couleurs
- Graphiste, Plasticienne
2013 - maintenant
Création d'identités visuelle, supports de communication et emballages.
Le Groupe La Poste
- Employée de Poste
Paris-15E-Arrondissement
2012 - 2012
Projet de fin d'étude : Création et développement d'un espace "automates"
Formations
Ecole Des Mines (Nancy)
Nancy
2013 - 2014
Master Design Global
IUT Léonard De Vinci
Reims
2012 - 2013
Licence Professionnelle Conception et Design Packaging
Lycée Frédérique Chopin À Nancy
Nancy
2010 - 2012
BTS Management des Unités Commerciales
Université Nancy 2 MIAGE
Nancy
2009 - 2010
L1 Culture et Communication
Réseau
Justin CHAN
Melanie WEBER
Quentin GELIOT
Tracy BOULLEAUX