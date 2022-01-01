Menu

Jessica WETZEL

GENNEVILLIERS

En résumé

Marketing Specialist at FedEx Canada

Mes compétences :
Wordpress
Word et excel avancé
Access
Outlook
Sales force
Marketing
social media
Vente
Management de projet

Entreprises

  • FedEx - Marketing Specialist

    GENNEVILLIERS 2016 - maintenant

  • FedEx - Account Executive

    GENNEVILLIERS 2014 - 2016

  • World Courier Canada - National Inside Sales and Marketing Coordinator

    2012 - 2014 Account penetration
    Sales meetings
    Tradeshows
    Networking
    Creation of Marketing Content and customer surveys
    Creation of Sales Presentations

  • Le Courrier d'Espagne - Sales Representative and Medias Coordinator

    Genève 8 2010 - 2011 Closed the selling of advertising spaces in the French newspaper Le Courrier d'Espagne, (my results: 20 000 Euros in less than a year)
    Creation of sales presentations on PowerPoint for different supports (SlideShare, Wordpress)
    Managed and coordinated the development of WOMMs, the social network of Le Courrier d'Espagne. I managed a team of 3 engineers.
    I wrote and published press releases for Le Courrier d’Espagne (Worked daily on Wordpress platform)
    I published and wrote press releases on WOMMs the social media of Le Courrier D’Espagne
    Coordination and participation in networking events for Spanish and French executives
    I created and published the newsletter of Le Courrier D’Espagne, sent every 15 days to 10 000 executives through Constant Contact
    Managed the publication of new articles on www.lecourrier.es and any updates on the website
    Managed the publication of articles on Social Media (Facebook, Twitter)
    I managed the closing of numbers 58 and 59 of Le Courrier d’Espagne

Formations