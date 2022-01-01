Jessica WETZEL

Mes compétences :
Wordpress
Word et excel avancé
Access
Outlook
Sales force
Marketing
social media
Vente
Management de projet
Entreprises
FedEx
- Marketing Specialist
GENNEVILLIERS2016 - maintenant
FedEx
- Account Executive
GENNEVILLIERS2014 - 2016
World Courier Canada
- National Inside Sales and Marketing Coordinator
2012 - 2014Account penetration
Sales meetings
Tradeshows
Networking
Creation of Marketing Content and customer surveys
Creation of Sales Presentations
Le Courrier d'Espagne
- Sales Representative and Medias Coordinator
Genève 82010 - 2011Closed the selling of advertising spaces in the French newspaper Le Courrier d'Espagne, (my results: 20 000 Euros in less than a year)
Creation of sales presentations on PowerPoint for different supports (SlideShare, Wordpress)
Managed and coordinated the development of WOMMs, the social network of Le Courrier d'Espagne. I managed a team of 3 engineers.
I wrote and published press releases for Le Courrier d’Espagne (Worked daily on Wordpress platform)
I published and wrote press releases on WOMMs the social media of Le Courrier D’Espagne
Coordination and participation in networking events for Spanish and French executives
I created and published the newsletter of Le Courrier D’Espagne, sent every 15 days to 10 000 executives through Constant Contact
Managed the publication of new articles on www.lecourrier.es and any updates on the website
Managed the publication of articles on Social Media (Facebook, Twitter)
I managed the closing of numbers 58 and 59 of Le Courrier d’Espagne