Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessie GILHODES
Ajouter
Jessie GILHODES
PARIS cedex 08
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nexity
- Gestionnaire de patrimoine
PARIS cedex 08
2012 - maintenant
Nexity
- Gestionnaire de patrimoine / Comptable
PARIS cedex 08
2007 - 2012
Guy hoquet gestion
- Gestionnaire de patrimoine
2005 - 2007
Guy hoquet gestion
- Comptable gérance
2004 - 2005
SERGIC
- Gestionnaire de patrimoine
Wasquehal
2004 - 2004
Guy hoquet gestion
- Gestionnaire de patrimoine
2003 - 2004
Sergic
- Commerciale location/Comptable
Wasquehal
2001 - 2003
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Antoine LABRUYERE
Christophe ARRACHART
Corinne BOULANGER
Olivier ALIBAUD
Philippe SAUVETRE
Radhouane DJERIDI
Sylvie DEMCZYK
Thomas DENIS
Van Moere SÉBASTIEN