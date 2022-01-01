Menu

Jessie LE GALL

BORDEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Idewan - Chargée de développement

    BORDEAUX 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Chargée D'Affaires (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2009 - 2010

Réseau