Menu

Jessie NGUEMETSING KENFACK

En résumé

Dear recruiter,
It is by hazard that I found this website and decided to subscribe. It is with great pleasure that I present myself to you and i hope to get a positive feedback. I am a young woman with a lot of ambition and determination. I believe nothing is above my capabilities as far as i am ready to give myself 100%. I always keep in mind my objectives. Also I am very attatched to my family and do my best to make them proud.
As you can see on my profile, my academic and professional pathway are detailed out. In case you need more information, I am totally at your attention.
Thanks in advance

Mes compétences :
Bank Reconciliations and banking opperations
Data entry using banking software
Prospection of future customers and loan analysis

Entreprises

  • Cooperative d'Epargne et de Crédit des Artisans du Wouri - Stagiaire

    2016 - maintenant - Followed training session on the aims and duties of a loan officer.
    - Coaching on new methods of prospecting future loan customers.
    - Opening of accounts through Netsoft bank. Encouraging loyalty of members
    - Analysis of loan files. Granting of loans using the banking software Netsoft bank. Follow up of debtors and loan recovery.
    - Follow up of daily savings operations through Wetsoft bank.

Formations

  • Higher Institute Of Management Studies (Buea)

    Buea 2014 - 2015 HND

  • Government Bilingual High School (Douala)

    Douala 2011 - 2012 A Levels

  • Government Bilingual High School (Douala)

    Douala 2009 - 2010 O Levels/Grades

Réseau