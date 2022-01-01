Menu

Jessy BERTAUD

NANTES

I am looking for a job opportunity which could offer me the great pleasure of becoming a person in charge of a team of 5 people. I would like to get one in the state and start my career there, it would be perfect for me. I'm organized, I hate work not done properly or started and not even finished. I am stubburn and motivated, open-minded and quiet. If you are looking for a profil like mine may be I can be the one, think about it.

Mes compétences :
Déterminé
Linux
VPN
VHDL
Powershell
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Linux Debian
Java
IHM
HTML
Firewall
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • RLG INFORMATIQUE - Administrateur Système

    2016 - maintenant

  • DB GROUPE - Technicien système et réseaux

    NANTES 2014 - 2016 * Mise en place et intégration d'infrastructure serveur Windows
    * Mise en place de processus, intégration de solutions
    * VPN, Firewall, ADDS, DNS, DHCP, linux, ...

  • DB Groupe - Technicien Système et Réseaux

    NANTES 2014 - 2016

  • DB GROUPE - Stage

    NANTES 2014 - 2014 * Valorisation du stock
    * Réparation copieurs, installation serveur

  • Pixel-IS - Stage

    2013 - 2013 * Mise en place d'un PXE sous linux
    * Support client, réparation, installation
    * Documentation sur les processus à acquérir

  • Quick - Agent polyvalent

    LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS 2012 - 2012 * Gestion de la clientèle
    * Gestion des stocks

Formations

  • IMIE - Institut Des Métiers De L'Informatique Et De L'Entreprise

    Reze 2014 - 2016 RISR

  • IMIE

    Reze 2014 - 2016 Responsable Infrastructure Système et Réseaux

    * Gestion de projet / Infrastructure / Serveur / Routage / ...

  • UFR Sciences Et Techniques

    Nantes 2013 - 2014 L3 SPI

  • UFR Sciences Et Techniques

    Nantes 2013 - 2014 Licence 3

    * Licence 3 Sciences Pour l'Ingénieur en Electronique
    * UFR Sciences et Technique Nantes
    * Electronique / Automatique / Electrotechnique

  • IUT De Nantes LOGIQUAL (Carquefou)

    Carquefou 2011 - 2012 DUT GEII

    -Informatique Industriel
    -Suppervision
    -Reseau
    -Genie Electrique
    -Electronique
    -Electrotechnique
    -Automatique
    -Automatisme

  • IUT GTE

    Carquefou 2011 - 2013 DUT

    * Electronique / Automatique / Electrotechnique / ...

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Machecoul 2010 - 2011 Scientific Baccalaureate

    * Bac Scientifique option Sciences et vie de la Terre

