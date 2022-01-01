Menu

Jésus RODRIGUEZ

Paris

Food engineer with more than 20 years of international experience in R&D, private and public sector.
Specialized in dairy products, from concept to launch, both in the national brand and in the private label/
BtoB development. I have an industrial and scientist profile at the same time, with a great expertise in crossfunctionality
international project and team management with also experience in BtoB technical assistance.
Speaking Spanish, French and English.

Mes compétences :
PROCESS
INNOVATION
MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGIES
FOOD
CHEESE
R&D
CARRAGEENAN
YOGOURT
DAIRY

Entreprises

  • Bel - Developer Account Manager Product and Process at Bel

    Paris 2016 - maintenant DAM P&P for Slovakia & Ukraine (Michalovce & Shostka factories): responsible
    of the inno/reno portfolio, cost saving and preliminary CAPEX studies for both factories, 30 kT, hard and
    processed cheeses.
    Link between the dairies and the EE industrial zone, Marketing, R&D, engineering, purchasing and quality.
    Responsible of the trial budget for both factories.

  • Arla Foods amba, Arhus (DENMARK) - Process engineer

    2014 - 2016 Development and optimization of the global Group dairy processes, mainly cheeses and yoghurts.

  • CEAMSA (freelance), VIgo (SPAIN) - Dairy technical consultant

    2013 - 2014 Implementation of a new R&D pilot plant for dairy application and technical support for the commercial team.

  • NOVANDIE-ANDROS ULTRAFRAIS, Auneau, FRANCE (28) - Dairy R&D team leader

    2012 - 2012 Development and optimisation of the range of mesophile and thermophile products: fresh cheeses, petits suisses, cheese and yoghurt foams, drinking yoghurts.

  • FROMARSAC, BONGRAIN GROUP, Marsac-sur-L'Isle, FRANCE (24) - R&D project manager

    1999 - 2012 Development and optimisation of fresh and processed cheeses (product and process) for the French and the international markets, from pilot plant until implementation.

  • I.N.R.A., Rennes, FRANCE (35) - Post PhD stage

    1998 - 1999 Optimisation of nanofiltration process of sweet whey by spiral wound organic membranes.

  • C.S.I.C. and I.N.R.A. (SPAIN and FRANCE) - PhD degree

    1994 - 1998 Application of membrane processes to low-fat semi-hard and fresh cheese production. Use of lactic starters for the accelerated cheese ripening.

Formations