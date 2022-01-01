Jésus RODRIGUEZ

Food engineer with more than 20 years of international experience in R&D, private and public sector.

Specialized in dairy products, from concept to launch, both in the national brand and in the private label/

BtoB development. I have an industrial and scientist profile at the same time, with a great expertise in crossfunctionality

international project and team management with also experience in BtoB technical assistance.

Speaking Spanish, French and English.



Mes compétences :

PROCESS

INNOVATION

MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGIES

FOOD

CHEESE

R&D

CARRAGEENAN

YOGOURT

DAIRY