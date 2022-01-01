Jésus RODRIGUEZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vendôme
Food engineer with more than 20 years of international experience in R&D, private and public sector.
Specialized in dairy products, from concept to launch, both in the national brand and in the private label/
BtoB development. I have an industrial and scientist profile at the same time, with a great expertise in crossfunctionality
international project and team management with also experience in BtoB technical assistance.
Speaking Spanish, French and English.
Mes compétences :
PROCESS
INNOVATION
MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGIES
FOOD
CHEESE
R&D
CARRAGEENAN
YOGOURT
DAIRY