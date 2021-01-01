Menu

Jihane ABOUGHAYA

CHAMBOURCY

En résumé

Graduated with a Master degree of Engineering and Quality of bioproduct (2014) and i have a Masters in Microbiology (2013).
I assured missions at international level (Europe, Brazil, Africa, Switzerland ...), and I I supervised all product developments (new raw materials and regulatory affairs). Daily monitoring of quality (processing client requests / suppliers, document management, HACCP analysis ...) products allowed me to meet people from various sectors belonging to the company.

I have acquired a multidisciplinary approach in terms of microbiology and physical-Chemistry quality control thanks to my internships in several field (health and foodstuff ..). These experiences allowed me to see the real life in the company.

My professional project is to be a Quality Responsable, who not only guarantees the quality (chemistry, biology, microbiology, regulatory...)of the products, but also responsible for the prevention and management of risks.
My philosophy is: to convince, rather than imposing

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Microbiology
Biomaterials
Management
Molecular biology
Quality control foodstuff/Drugs/cosmetics
Regulatory Affairs
Medical device
Assurance qualité
Normes Qualité
Audit

Entreprises

  • VGS - Responsable Qualité, sécurité, environnement

    2015 - maintenant

  • TORAY FILMS EUROPE - Quality assistant trainee

    Saint Maurice de Beynost 2014 - 2014 Quality System, Health Food Security (HSA) and Regulatory Affairs :
    - Annual update of HACCP studies - Prerequisite Programs by sector
    - Assistance in the preparation of HSA audits (inspections, making documentaries day creation procedures ...)
    - Document Management: integration of the company's intranet system
    - Regulatory Affairs: search for tools for regulatory monitoring, new study
    regulations (the Swiss, European order, African ..), processing requests suppliers / customers ...
    - Integration of Pas 223, BRC / IOP and action plans Steering

Formations