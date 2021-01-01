Jihane ABOUGHAYA

Graduated with a Master degree of Engineering and Quality of bioproduct (2014) and i have a Masters in Microbiology (2013).

I assured missions at international level (Europe, Brazil, Africa, Switzerland ...), and I I supervised all product developments (new raw materials and regulatory affairs). Daily monitoring of quality (processing client requests / suppliers, document management, HACCP analysis ...) products allowed me to meet people from various sectors belonging to the company.



I have acquired a multidisciplinary approach in terms of microbiology and physical-Chemistry quality control thanks to my internships in several field (health and foodstuff ..). These experiences allowed me to see the real life in the company.



My professional project is to be a Quality Responsable, who not only guarantees the quality (chemistry, biology, microbiology, regulatory...)of the products, but also responsible for the prevention and management of risks.

My philosophy is: to convince, rather than imposing



Mes compétences :

Qualité

Microbiology

Biomaterials

Management

Molecular biology

Quality control foodstuff/Drugs/cosmetics

Regulatory Affairs

Medical device

Assurance qualité

Normes Qualité

Audit