Jihen SAÏD

Over 12 years of experience on Banking solutions deployment in various contexts. Participated in successful projects execution and delivery.
Mes compétences :
Project management
Corporate and Retail Banking
Entreprises
Path solutions
- Senior Business consultant
2016 - maintenant
SunGard
- Senior Business consultant
Lognes2013 - 2016Intellimatch Senior professional specialist
Targa-Consult
- Business Consultant
2012 - 2013AMOA consultant at BTL BANK: Implementation of Temenos 24 global banking solution
Oxia-Group
- Banking Solutions Consultant
2011 - 2012Murex 3 BO Consultant:
- MX PRESS Implementation: processing module
Discovery Data Soft Group
- Oracle-Flexcube Consultant
2007 - 2011Ecobank :
- Implemented BO and FO modules for the bank subsidiaries in the WAMU zone
- Conducted user training
- Defined test scenarios and assisted users during the UAT stage
- Took in charge the post go-live support
NFC Bank Cameroun :
- Conducted user training
- Assisted the bank in documenting the current and the target architectures
- Implemented the core and Functional modules for the bank
- Defined test scenarios and assisted users during the UAT stage
- Wrote process guidelines for the users
During these experiences, I worked on the following processes:
Accounting, loan and deposit, Trade Finance, settlement instructions, charges and taxes, reference data, Funds transfer, Foreign exchange, Money market...
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Économiques Et Commerciales (Tunis)
Tunis2006 - 2007Master
Audit and risk management - Covered areas : Client risk, accounting (IAS, IFRS), market risk (VaR), operational risk, Basel 2