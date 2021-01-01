Menu

Jihen SAÏD

HAMMAM-LIF

En résumé

Over 12 years of experience on Banking solutions deployment in various contexts. Participated in successful projects execution and delivery.

Mes compétences :
Project management
Corporate and Retail Banking

Entreprises

  • Path solutions - Senior Business consultant

    2016 - maintenant

  • SunGard - Senior Business consultant

    Lognes 2013 - 2016 Intellimatch Senior professional specialist

  • Targa-Consult - Business Consultant

    2012 - 2013 AMOA consultant at BTL BANK: Implementation of Temenos 24 global banking solution

  • Oxia-Group - Banking Solutions Consultant

    2011 - 2012 Murex 3 BO Consultant:

    - MX PRESS Implementation: processing module

  • Discovery Data Soft Group - Oracle-Flexcube Consultant

    2007 - 2011 Ecobank :

    - Implemented BO and FO modules for the bank subsidiaries in the WAMU zone
    - Conducted user training
    - Defined test scenarios and assisted users during the UAT stage
    - Took in charge the post go-live support

    NFC Bank Cameroun :

    - Conducted user training
    - Assisted the bank in documenting the current and the target architectures
    - Implemented the core and Functional modules for the bank
    - Defined test scenarios and assisted users during the UAT stage
    - Wrote process guidelines for the users

    During these experiences, I worked on the following processes:
    Accounting, loan and deposit, Trade Finance, settlement instructions, charges and taxes, reference data, Funds transfer, Foreign exchange, Money market...

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Économiques Et Commerciales (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2007 Master

    Audit and risk management - Covered areas : Client risk, accounting (IAS, IFRS), market risk (VaR), operational risk, Basel 2

