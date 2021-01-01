Retail
Jimmy BURDIN
Jimmy BURDIN
Meyzieu
En résumé
Entreprises
Clemessy
- Technicien
Meyzieu (69330)
2019 - maintenant
Eiffage Énergie
- Électricien intérimaire
Grenoble
2015 - 2019
CLEMESSY
- Électricien intérimaire
Meyzieu (69330)
2015 - 2019
Voyage Personnel
- Séjour au Canada
2014 - 2015
Le Groupe La Poste
- Agent de production
Sassenage (38360)
2013 - 2014
CGED
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2013
Formations
HABILITATION ELECTRIQUE
Grenoble
2016 - 2016
Habilitation électrique B1V, B2V, BC, BR, H0V ⚡
Elsete
Grenoble
2016 - 2016
CACES R386 PEMP NACELLE 1B ET 3 B
Lycée Vaucanson BTS TC
Grenoble
2011 - 2013
10 ème de l'académie
IUT 1 Université Jospeh Fourier DUT GTE
Saint Martin D'Hères
2010 - 2011
DUT
Réseaux & Télécommunication
Lycée Monge
Chambery
2008 - 2010
BAC
Mention assez bien
Réseau
Abdel MECHAAL
Farghali MBAREK
Florian DIDIOT
Ibrahima DIMÉ
Jerome CHATAIGNER
Laurent KINO
Lucas TORRES
Nicolas BONNET-GROS
Pi INTERIM