Jimmy DURAND

ANSE-BERTRAND

Entreprises

  • Seafrigo Canada - Business Development

    2017 - 2017

  • SeaFrigo Le Havre - Business Development

    2017 - 2017 * International Freight - Air, Sea and Road
    * International Law relevant to transportation
    * Import Export Food Industry
    * Incoterm and international Agreement
  • Black Stallion Trading Co. NEW YORK - Assistant in Fashion Industry

    2016 - 2016 * Assist the logistics department with dispatching shipments to US and International territory
    * Assist sales team with client meetings and client orders
    * Handle all social media for clothing brands

  • Navicon Overseas SANTIAGO DE CHILE - Sales Executive

    2014 - 2015 * Developing new markets: China and Asia
    * Market Analysis
    * Negotiating with prospect clients about freight forwarding needs

  • Kerry Logistics SANTIAGO DE CHILE - Business Development

    2013 - 2015 * Freight forwarding industry
    * Negotiations with clients and prospect clients on import and export needs
    * Acquire new clients for international transport business
    * Customer management for existing clients
    * Development of European customer's portfolio
    * Market analysis

  • South Express Cargo SANTIAGO DE CHILE - Assistant in Fresh fruits products

    2012 - 2012 * Logistics department: exportation of fresh fruit, dried fruit and perishable goods
    * Coordination between sales and services operations to ensure continuity of quality service

Formations

  • INSEEC (Lyon)

    Lyon 2015 - 2016 Masters Degree

    International Business Management Master's degree,
    * Relevant Coursework: Intro to Business, Macroeconomics, Microeconomics
    * International Marketing
    * International Business
    * Geopolitics

  • Education First (Dublin)

    Dublin 2010 - 2011 Diploma

    * Grammar
    * Business terms in English
    * Practiced communication skills

  • ISACC

    Poitiers 2008 - 2010 Bachelors Degree

    * International Freight - Air, Sea and Road
    * International Law relevant to transportation
    * Importation and Exportation management
    * Incoterm

Réseau