Jimmy DURAND

Seafrigo Canada
- Business Development
2017 - 2017
SeaFrigo Le Havre
- Business Development
2017 - 2017
* International Freight - Air, Sea and Road
* International Law relevant to transportation
* Import Export Food Industry
* Incoterm and international Agreement
Black Stallion Trading Co. NEW YORK
- Assistant in Fashion Industry
2016 - 2016
* Assist the logistics department with dispatching shipments to US and International territory
* Assist sales team with client meetings and client orders
* Handle all social media for clothing brands
Navicon Overseas SANTIAGO DE CHILE
- Sales Executive
2014 - 2015
* Developing new markets: China and Asia
* Market Analysis
* Negotiating with prospect clients about freight forwarding needs
Kerry Logistics SANTIAGO DE CHILE
- Business Development
2013 - 2015
* Freight forwarding industry
* Negotiations with clients and prospect clients on import and export needs
* Acquire new clients for international transport business
* Customer management for existing clients
* Development of European customer's portfolio
* Market analysis
South Express Cargo SANTIAGO DE CHILE
- Assistant in Fresh fruits products
2012 - 2012
* Logistics department: exportation of fresh fruit, dried fruit and perishable goods
* Coordination between sales and services operations to ensure continuity of quality service