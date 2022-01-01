Menu

Joanna BRÉGAIN

Paris / NY / Milano

En résumé

Talent Acquisition professional with a vast experience in recruiting executives from senior to the VP/ Board level in Fashion / Luxury / FMCG. Experienced in management of the entire recruitment process. I bring expertise, insight, creativity, and resourcefulness to make meaningful connections between people and organizations. Business and People Driven! Proven skills of working in dynamic, fast paced, cross-cultural environments with excellent working knowledge in English & French.

Contact : jbregain@searchpartnersint.com

Entreprises

  • Search Partners International - Senior Recruiter | Talent Acquisition

    Paris / NY / Milano 2014 - maintenant International boutique Executive Search Firm, created in 1990, specializing in top Level Executive & Creative Talent Searches across Fashion & Luxury. Roberto Valagussa Practice works with the fashion division of Lvmh group.

    -experience in management of the entire recruitment process
    -sourcing strategy & recruitment process for creative & executive searches
    -innovative sourcing plans to attract diverse & high-caliber talents
    -anticipate, design and implement recruitment strategies for corporate positions
    -building of strong talent pools for key positions accross regions
    -creating innovative tools for specific searches, preparing mappings, databases, tables, graphs, diagrams for positions across all product categories
    -hi-potentials candidates searches and succession planning
    -establishing and maintaining talent market expertise

  • Chantal Baudron SAS - Research Officer

    Paris 2012 - 2013 HR Consultancy Firm created in 1980, specializing in Fashion and Retail.
    Attract & Recruit Key Talents, Sourcing Strategy, Talent Acquisition, Digital Sourcing, Talent Pool

  • Armania 360° - Communication Manager

    2005 - 2011

  • JMB Partenaires / KEYRUS - Communication Manager

    2002 - 2004

  • Greco PR Agency - Press Attaché Assistant

    2000 - 2002

Formations

Annuaire des membres :