Joanne KARKOUR

A creative Entrepreneur & Business Manager with 20+ years of experience & proven record in improving Retail, Supply, Sales, Marketing, & CRM procedures. Socially Responsible & committed to make the world a better place. A Doer with a very strong sense of involvement, & skills to lead people and manage projects in a constantly challenging & changing environment. Excellent analytical & organizational skills coupled with an ability to restructure operations, control costs and develop business to achieve targets. Ex. Wanderlust & Business Traveller, with a solid understanding of the Middle East & French markets.

I started in May 2010 my own retail business with the opening of KIDDING a new store concept for Kids & Teens,

In 2020, due to the economic crisis, KIDDING launched its own private label, SHINE, sourcing & producing locally.