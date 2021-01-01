Joanne KARKOUR

-
ARTZ SARL
- Managing Director
Direction générale | Beyrouth
2010 - maintenant
ARTZ SARL owns the KIDDING brand
KIDDING is an independent Kids and Tweens fashion and lifestyle concept store operating in Lebanon.
KIDDING operates one main store as well as an online platform and various pop-ups throughout the year.
KIDDING registered a double-digit growth throughout the years to become the leader in its segment
● Managed the full operation: Purchasing, Local Production, Accounting (quarterly P&L, budgeting, cost control, KPIs), HR, Logistics, Developing Sales Channels, Marketing, CRM,….
● Sourcing more than 100 brands from approximately 10 countries, and selecting a distinctive assortment of latest trends in garments, fashion accessories, gadgets, toys and books; Visited Leading Kids Fairs in Europe: Paris, Florence, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin.
● In 2020, created and designed SHINE a locally produced private label of garments and accessories, geared towards a new segment of clientele; SHINE contributed in supporting local ateliers, artisans and workforce.
● Implemented a dynamic ecommerce platform (through Shopify) mainly active during Covid times,
● Lead Merchandising & Marketing Activities: displays, photo shoots, mega events, fairs,
● Developed email and social media campaigns: Facebook (10K foll.), Instagram: @ilove_kidding (6K foll.)
● Tried hard to leverage the unique talent of coworkers.
-
CIEL SARL
- DGM
Direction générale |
2007 - 2010
CIEL is the biggest books wholesaler in the Middle East. It is the exclusive distributor of All Virgin Megastores Bookstores in the Middle East,
CIEL: 10 m USD (+25% per year) - 70 people - 25 stores, 9 countries; offices and warehouses in Lebanon & the UAE.
Reorganized, enhanced and managed supply, logistics and financial operations.
Ensuring weekly deliveries from Europe, US and Asia to a network of approximately 25 bookstores across eight countries in the Middle East: Lebanon, Dubai, KSA, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain.
• Developed suppliers and customers relationships thru a better synchronization of supply & demand
• Visited International Book Fairs; Negotiating and improving deals terms with suppliers,
• Managed key accounts across various Arab countries, mainly Lebanon and Dubai
• Headed Finance team: P&L, Budgets and Sales forecasts, KPIs
• Improved logistics procedures by shortening lead times across the full supply chain,
• Established the CIEL Dubai Operation: Following with Operations, Suppliers, Customers, …
-
FAIR TRADE LEBANON
- Shareholder & Board Member
Direction générale | Beyrouth
2006 - maintenant
Fair Trade Lebanon is born out of the will of a few Lebanese to change the lives of the most disadvantaged people in rural Lebanon. Having noticed an under-employed agricultural potential as well as some unique traditional skills in the regions, they chose fair trade as a means of building export opportunities for small producers and for food-processing cooperatives.
Fair Trade & Tourism Lebanon (FTTL) is the commercial arm of Lebanese NGO Fair Trade Lebanon (FTL). FTL is a non-profit activity that supports 30 cooperatives and 50 SMEs with access to markets;
FTTL also provides the machinery and equipment (tractors, for example) to the farmers and producers.
FTTL generates 90% of its sales (estimated at approx. 1 Million USD, mainly export) from white labeling, i.e., from producing food under the private label of its customers. It is also home to a portfolio of socially engaged food and beverage brands:
FTTL and FTL have been championing the “Fair Trade” concept in Lebanon, ensuring that the dealings with small farmers and producers respond to best practices in terms of social impact. This includes a fair trade premium, which is an additional sum of money that goes into a communal fund for workers and farmers to use to improve their social, economic and environmental conditions.
-
VIRGIN MEGASTORES
- COO
Direction générale | BEYROUTH
2006 - 2007
Managing VIRGIN’s operations across Lebanon: 20 Million USD – 9 P.O.S – 250 people
Despite country’s challenging economic and political conditions, managed to offset the slump in company’s turnover and profitability and enhanced revenues by:
• Setting and revising yearly budget and working on achieving sales targets on a daily basis,
• Controlling costs & expenses through re-structuring HR and slashing operating expenses,
• Reducing shrinkage by 60% by revising products and stock procedures,
• Reducing number of incidents at cashiers and customer service through optimizing and documenting customer service rules and regulations,
• Enhancing properties through revamping ageing stores and monitoring assets management,
• Reshuffling product selection through negotiating special deals with suppliers,
-
Independent CRM Consultant
- Specialiste CRM
Profession libérale | Beyrouth & Moyen-Orient
2001 - 2006
Acting as a CRM freelance senior consultant in BtoC & BtoB environments / Lebanon
Pioneered in implementing the first large scale CRM projects in Lebanon & the Middle East at:
• Coordinated efforts between Management, Mktg, Sales, Servicing, HR & MIS,
• Re-Engineered Marketing, Sales and Service customer business processes,
• Boosted Customers’ Database through cleaning, analyzing and segmenting data,
• Developed Interaction programs with customers through appropriate channels,
• Implemented Complaint Management Systems and measuring Customer Metrics,
• Developed Customer Satisfaction, Loyalty Schemes & Rewards Programs,
• CRM solutions expertise: Microsoft, Goldmine, Siebel, Pivotal
• ERP expertise: Microsoft Great Plains, Elvis -Virgin retail system-, local ERPs,…
• Customers: Automotive (VW, Audi & Porsche) – Virgin Megastore - Insurance – Logistics – Industrial