Jocelyn MBAI-ASSEM
Jocelyn MBAI-ASSEM
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alcatel Lucent
- Administrateur systèmes et réseaux
Paris
2016 - maintenant
RETIS
- Audit câblage informatique
Montauban-de-Bretagne
2016 - 2016
GENAVIR
- Développeur JAVA
2015 - 2015
Formations
Université de Rennes 1 (Lannion)
Lannion
2014 - 2015
Université De Bretagne Occidentale (UBO)
Brest
2010 - 2014
Licence Réseaux et Télécommunications
Réseau
Alexandra DENOUAL
Coopt-Action.fr PLATEFORME COLLABORATIVE DE L'EMPLOI
Olivier DESORMES
