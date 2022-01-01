Retail
Joffrey DIDIERJEAN
Joffrey DIDIERJEAN
THIONVILLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST)
2015 - maintenant
Centre de Recherche Public Gabriel Lippmann
2009 - 2015
Total Petrochemicals Research Feluy
Feluy , Belgique
2008 - 2008
Lulea University of Technology (Suède)
2007 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Européenne D'Ingénieurs En Génie Des Matériaux
Nancy
2003 - 2008
Matériaux
