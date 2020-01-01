Johan RATOVONDRAHONA

Entreprises
-
TheContillery
- Image Scientist
Autre | Antananarivo
2019 - maintenant
-
Business System Software
- Stagiaire - Agent administratif et financier
2017 - 2017
-
Ny Havana Assurance & Réassurances Ambohimangakely
- Associé - Co-gérant
Direction générale | Antananarivo
2014 - maintenant
-
Vitram - Vitrerie et Miroiterie
- Associé - Gérant
Direction générale | Antananarivo
2014 - maintenant
Formations
-
Institut Supérieure Polytechnique De Madagascar (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo
2014 - maintenant
-
Infocentre De La Salle (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo
2011 - 2014
Diplome de technicien supérieur spécialisé en informatique de gestion
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel