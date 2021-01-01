Menu

John READING

Massy

En résumé

25+ years experience in IT industry, specialising in international project management consultancy, risk management and program management with focus on the delivery of strategic business improvement opportunities through Data Warehouse programs. MSP Advanced Practitioner (APMG) and PMP (PMI). Development of Program Management framework for deployment throughout multi-national organization. Leadership of Program Management Office (PMO) providing governance support on high impact projects across EMEA, performing initiatives to improve project management capability within the field teams. Creation and leadership of a group of senior international program managers providing best in market delivery for client organizations.

Mes compétences :
Consultancy
Data Warehousing
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
PMO
Program management
Retail
Warehousing

Entreprises

  • Teradata - Head of Strategic Program Management - International Region

    Massy 2012 - maintenant Responsible for the development of program management capability throughout the International region, covering Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Japan.

  • Teradata Corporation - EMEA PMO Manager / Executive Program Manager

    Massy 2001 - 2012 Leadership of the Program Management Office (PMO), a team of experienced program managers supporting Teradata customers and field organisations across the EMEA region by improving the performance of project delivery and project management capability.

  • Teradata Corporation - Executive Program Manager, EMEA PMO

    Massy 1998 - 2001 Management of large and high-risk projects/programs requiring a high degree of co-operation among multiple countries, solutions and business units; Leading of « must-win » pre-sale opportunities and performance of risk assessments on strategic and complex projects; Performance of project reviews and leading project recovery services on projects in difficulty; Improvement of project management delivery through the implementation of Project Management Maturity Model throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa Region.

  • NCR - Program Manager

    1994 - 1998 Program Management & bid management on projects for international retail chains and Government-related organisations.

  • ICL - Project Manager

    1982 - 1993 Project Manager (4 years).
    Product consultant / Project Coordinator, based in France (3 years).
    Analyst programmer / Pre-sales consultant (4 years).

  • Monopolies & Mergers Commission - Executive Officer, Industrial Advisors Division

    1980 - 1982

Formations

  • Exeter University (Exeter)

    Exeter 1975 - 1978 Economics

  • Forest School (Snaresbrook)

    Snaresbrook 1967 - 1975